Ibiza Town
Saturday, July 3, 2021
Santa Eulària publishes list for rental housing subsidies

The deadline to submit documents to pending candidates has been extended to July 15

diariodeibiza
Updated:
The Santa Eulària Town Hall yesterday published the ‘list of correction’ of applications for rental aid for the year 2021, which is endowed with 450,000 euros, a third more than last year, it reports.

In a note, the Consistory explains that a total of 210 families already have already completed their application and a period of 10 working days is opened “for the remaining applicants, which may provide the required documentation to qualify for this aid, which has a maximum amount of two monthly payments and 1,200 euros”.

The department that manages the ‘Santa Eulària Ajuda’ line “has processed a total of 517 applications and has taken into account the average monthly payments between September 2020 and February 2021,” they add.

On this occasion, says the City Council, “the deadline for submitting documentation, which began on 28 February, was extended by a week because the website of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) was inoperative”. The Councillor for Finance, Miquel Tur, explained  “The department has made an effort to resolve this first list as soon as possible as we are aware of the importance of the subsidy for all those who apply for it”.

He added that for this reason, “we made the first call in February and increased the allocation to 450,000 euros, which is the largest amount allocated for rental assistance in Santa Eulália. Tur indicated that the period of 10 working days is between 2 and 15 July, inclusive. The list is now available on the website www.santaeulariadesriu.com

