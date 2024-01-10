12.8 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, January 28, 2024
First Fun&Trucks of the year in Jesus

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
First Fun&Trucks of the year in Jesus

The first Fun and Trucks of the year 2024 comes to Jesús this Sunday, with music and food, in collaboration with the Santa Eulària Festivities Commission and the Santa Eulària Town Council.

As every year, the Jesus Square will be filled with food trucks and music in an event for the whole family.

For the little ones, in addition to the playground that is attached to the square, there will be a free face painting from 13:00 to 15:00.

At 2 p.m. there will be a concert by The Groovy Brothers, one of the most rocking trios of the island, who will perform a tour of the greatest hits of the last sixty years. The group performs rock, blues and soul classics, from the sixties to the XXI century, a selection of carefully selected songs to get the audience dancing.

Fun and Trucks organizes this event in Jesus on the second Sunday of every month during the winter, with the objective of dynamizing the area in the low season and offer the resident of the island a daytime leisure option to enjoy with friends, family or the little ones of the house.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

