Formentera’s sa Roqueta beach closed for bathing due to fecal contamination

The Consell Insular de Formentera has informed this midday of the provisional prohibition of bathing at the beach of sa Roquetanear the town of es Pujols, in the Natural Park of ses Salines in Ibiza and Formentera due to the presence of fecal contamination.

The maximum insular institution has explained that a analytics of the water carried out by the General Directorate of Consumption has detected “values compatible with the presence of contamination”, specifically of the escherichia coli bacteria (E. coli). These samplings, carried out on last Mondaythe results have given results that “recommend avoiding bathing until further assurances on water quality”.

For this reason, the lifeguard service located in the area has hoisted the red flag in the affected area and nearby users and establishments have been informed of the situation.

The Consell reports that it is “awaiting the results of a new analysis” to confirm whether the beach can be reopened safely, while requesting “collaboration” and recalls that this measure responds “only to public health and prevention criteria”.

