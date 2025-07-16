Wednesday, July 16, 2025
29.4 C
Ibiza Town
type here...

Formentera’s sa Roqueta beach closed for bathing due to fecal contamination

Pilar Martinez
Updated:
Formentera’s sa Roqueta beach closed for bathing due to fecal contamination

The Consell Insular de Formentera has informed this midday of the provisional prohibition of bathing at the beach of sa Roquetanear the town of es Pujols, in the Natural Park of ses Salines in Ibiza and Formentera due to the presence of fecal contamination.

The maximum insular institution has explained that a analytics of the water carried out by the General Directorate of Consumption has detected “values compatible with the presence of contamination”, specifically of the escherichia coli bacteria (E. coli). These samplings, carried out on last Mondaythe results have given results that “recommend avoiding bathing until further assurances on water quality”.

For this reason, the lifeguard service located in the area has hoisted the red flag in the affected area and nearby users and establishments have been informed of the situation.

The Consell reports that it is “awaiting the results of a new analysis” to confirm whether the beach can be reopened safely, while requesting “collaboration” and recalls that this measure responds “only to public health and prevention criteria”.

 

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman
Living Ibiza

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte