€100,000 fine upheld for illegal party in Formentera

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
100,000 euros fine confirmed for illegal party in Formentera

The Consell Insular de Formentera has dismissed “in its entirety” the appeal filed by the promoters of an illegal party held in a tourist home located in es Cap de Barbaria.

The facts date back to July 2023, when a joint inspection of the technical services of Activities of the Consell and the Local Police “found the celebration of a party with about 70 attendees, amplified music, drinks bar and ticket sales through a digital platform.”

The event took place in a house with a tourist license for 10 seats, “far exceeding the authorized capacity”, detailed from the Consell in a statement.

The resolution confirms the penalty of 100,000 euros to the entity and its administrator “as jointly and severally liable, for a very serious infringement of Law 7/2013 of the legal regime of installation, access and exercise of activities in the Balearic Islands,” adds the island administration.

“The accessory sanction of loss of the effects of the responsible declaration of initiation of tourist activity and the prohibition to submit a new one for housing for a period of up to three years is also maintained”, they explain.

The second vice president and Minister of Economy, Territory and Infrastructure, Javier Serra, recalls in the same note that “illegal parties put at risk the security, coexistence and sustainability of our territory”.

With this agreement, the island institution “reaffirms its commitment to economic activities that do comply with regulations, protect the welfare of residents and visitors and sustainable tourism model of the island.”

 

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

