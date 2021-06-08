23.5 C
Don Pepe owners will not leave their homes without a court order

Two hundred people gathered outside the building yesterday in the event of an eviction order, while some 80 people stayed in the houses | The community representative requested a restraining order to stop the evacuation.

The gathering started before 9:00 a.m., the time announced by the residents.

Yesterday from 9am, Don Pepe residents expected the police to arrive to ask them to leave their homes. The 72-hour deadline set by Sant Josep City Council in its eviction decree had expired, after last week’s announcement that it was commencing the demolition of the building and offering two months of accommodation for the 60 people to be evicted from the Bon Sol apartments in Platja d’en Bossa. But, at the time of going to press, the owners were not planning to leave their houses until they had a court order, while the City Council declined to provide any information on the matter.f7a26f07 6ad5 458a 8463 ee79085526be 16 9 discover aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

The owners, most of the residents of Don Pepe, remained in their homes in case the eviction order arrived.

In the morning, some tenants who lived in block A of the Don Pepe apartments, who had contacted the social services of Sant Josep to file for the eviction. But, apart from the residents on a rental basis, the owners, the vast majority, maintained their intention not to voluntarily agree to the eviction, as the City Council wanted last week.54ef5f82 52b3 46dc a5cf 73f8806cd74e 16 9 aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

A close friend of the neighbours, with a supportive banner. VM

Background

The Town Hall claims that the building, made up of five staircases, with 46 apartments and two commercial premises, suffers structural pathologies . For this reason, on June 4 of last year he ordered the eviction of staircase 1, where four days earlier a piece of the ceiling of a room fell. 20 days later, it repeated the evacuation with another ladder, warning in both cases the safety of its residents.b28c8404 9ff0 4732 8646 d64e9f587015 16 9 aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Picture of the parking space in block A. VM

Meanwhile, the neighbors announced that they wanted to carry out the repair works, but the The City Council rejected this possibility, arguing that the property was out of order. The urbanization consists of two buildings, built in 1964, but only one license appears in the files, block B, which is now not affected by this process of declaration of ruin and eviction order, although the municipal administration claims that go through the Technical Inspection of Buildings, having more than 50 years old.67d1ff9d 6ce5 4faf a2ef df29aa7806da 16 9 aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

An affected individual looks at Block B of Don Pepes. VM

The chronicle

Throughout the weekend, residents of Don Pepe have mobilized to publicize their situation, with the display of banners in different parts of Sant Josep and Vila and through social networks. Shortly before nine o’clock in the morning yesterday, a good number of friends and family had already gathered next to block A. Many of those affected from the two stairways evacuated last year and from the other block of the urbanization also joined the the protest rally against the eviction that, they feared, could take place during the day.

Courts

The community asks that the eviction be stopped

The legal representative of the owners yesterday requested a very precautionary measure to stop the eviction decree of the Sant Josep City Council.

File

They will appeal the declaration of ruin of the property

The community of owners has also announced that, through their lawyer, they will appeal the ruin declaration file of the City Council and ask for “political solutions” so that they can repair the building.

“At the moment, we have no news, but Ángel Luis Guerrero , the mayor, had announced that the local police, psychologists and social workers would come today, and even the Civil Guard in case we were getting stupid”m said the president of the community, Silvia Hernández. In his opinion, this situation would not have occurred with Guerrero’s predecessor until last February, Josep Marí Ribas, Agustinet, currently in the Ministry of Mobility and Housing of the Government.

“He had a more conciliatory treatment. In November I had breakfast with him to get to know each other and talk about how we could help the neighbors”, recalls Hernández. She does not know when the eviction may take place and assures that many of the neighbors have not officially received the notification, so she understands that the 72-hour deadline has not yet been met.

In addition, the lawyer for the community presented that same morning to the courts a very cautious request to stop the evacuation. “Resolution takes a few days. Now we hope that sanity will triumph, because we have enough evidence in our reports to say that neither this bloc nor the other bloc are going to fall”, Hernández emphasizes.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

