Dense fog on Ibiza affects 12 flights

Ibiza has awoken this morning to a dense fog that has affected a dozen flights to or from the island.

Aena informs Diario de Ibiza that despite the weather conditions Ibiza airport has not been closed at any time and that, due to the low visibility, the first planes that were to land on the island could not do so at the scheduled time, having to fly over the airspace until they had permission from the control tower for between 20 to 30 minutes.

This delay in landing also caused the departure time of other flights to be affected, approximately a dozen between departures and arrivals.

The landings that suffered delays were Ryanair’s Barcelona and Madrid, Vueling’s Barcelona and Air Europa’s Palma.

Among the flights that had their departures delayed were those coming from Barcelona on Ryanair and Vueling or the one coming from Palma de Mallorca on Air Europa.

Fog common at this time of year

As stated by Aena, fog early in the morning is very common at this time of the year due to temperature changes between day and night.

