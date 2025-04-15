Caravan on Ibiza campsite listed as home for €90,000

The housing problem in Ibiza has led to a proliferation of shanty towns on the island such as Can Rova, Can Rova 2 and Can Raspalls. Many people live in motorhomes, caravans or vans as this is the only habitable option they can access. But this is not a solution to the problem, but a drama.

In this context, the real estate portal Fotocasa has for sale a caravan located in a campsite on the island for 90,000 euros. The square meter comes out to more than 4,000 euros. “Discover your own paradise with this beautiful caravan/small house, built in the summer of 2023 and located in a coveted campsite in Ibiza. A perfect investment opportunity with high profitability!”, assures the advertiser, who is a private individual. The property is located between Cala Bassa and Cala Vadella, in the municipality of Sant Josep.

The ad explains that due to “the high level of interest,” do not contact the campsite owner directly, as they are not involved in sales and “unsolicited inquiries are considered annoying.” So it asks that information be directed to the contact in the ad.

“For serious interested parties, we will put you in contact personally with the owners of the campsite”, assures the advertiser. He also points out that there are no other caravans or pitches for sale.

The caravan, from 22 square metersthe house is “fully equipped with all comforts: hot water boiler, private gas toilet, hot water shower, washing machine, fully equipped kitchen, air conditioning and fixed plot in a consolidated campsite”, says the seller.

The oUTER SPACE has two sun loungers, cushions and an umbrella, as well as storage for suitcases and belongings, fully fenced garden with privacy and ambient lighting, enclosed and secure space for children.

The terrace is new with decking and artificial grass for minimal maintenance. “Your dream retreat and a fantastic investment, all in one!”, concludes the advertiser

how much is a caravan worth?

The price of caravans with a considerable interior capacity can vary between 15,000 and 30,000 eurosalthough there are also mini options on the market with even more affordable costs. The price of a camper van is around the 40.000 or 50,000 eurosbut there are luxury models that can cost up to 200,000 euros. Finally, the motorhomes are usually around 60.000 eurosalthough it is possible to find models slightly below that figure and, of course, above it.

The price of a caravan can vary quite a bit depending on several factors, such as size, make, model and whether it is new or used. In general, caravans can be found from a few thousand euros for used models.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.