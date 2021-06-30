25.9 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, July 1, 2021
Cala Llonga to have adapted bathing area and Cala Pada and Niu Blau now with lifeguards

The service on these three beaches will be up and running from July 1st

Cala Llonga to have adapted bathing area and Cala Pada and Niu Blau now with lifeguards
Adapted bathing space for Cala Llonga.

The adapted bathing service at Cala Llonga and lifeguard service at es Niu Blau and Cada Pada will start operating on 1st July. This is the first year that these services have been offered on these three beaches, thanks to a collaboration between the Santa Eulària Town Council and the Red Cross. The lifeguard service was already provided at Cala Llonga, es Riu, Santa Eulària, Cala Martina, es Canar, Cala Nova, Cala Llenya, Cala Boix, es Figueral and s’Aigua Blanca.

On the 1st of July the lifeguards’ timetable will also be extended by one hour, so that there will be lifeguards on duty between 10 am and 7 pm. This new timetable will be maintained until the end of August.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

