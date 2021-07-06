Ibiza DJ named in international corruption scheme

It was in the summer of 2015 when the Russian Mikaela Jav became known as a DJ in Ibiza, starring at various parties, such as Mikaela & Friends, in a well-known Ibiza club. From then on she began to play in other clubs on the island and created her own record label: Love The Underground Records.

Living between London and Ibiza, the DJ rose to prominence in the electronic music scene, although she is currently on trial for being part of an international corruption and money laundering ring.

According to OCCRP (the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project), a consortium of journalists founded in 2006 that investigates corruption around the world, a couple has been under investigation in the UK for some time now, and has been linked to organised crime. Now the identity of this mysterious couple has come to light: Mikaela Jav is actually Izzat Khanim Javadova, a cousin of the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and her husband is Suleyman Javadov. Both have been under investigation in the UK for fraudulently receiving millions of pounds and the country’s National Crime Agency (NCA) suspects they are the proceeds of “corruption, theft or embezzlement”.

Mikaela Jav

This investigation was revealed last year by the Evening Standard newspaper, and the newspaper’s report led to the publication of documents showing that an “Azerbaijani couple” had received 13.9 million pounds (almost 16.3 million euros) of dubious origin. Britain is also investigating the apparently illicit way in which this amount of money entered the country.

It was the OCCRP who shortly afterwards discovered that the Ibiza-loving DJ and her husband were the couple in question, but was unable to reveal their names until 29th June, when the Evening Standard won a legal challenge to lift the court’s anonymity order, as the couple’s trial has just begun in London.

According to the NCA, the Javadovs used a network of 20 opaque companies based mostly in offshore jurisdictions to receive the funds in their UK accounts. As a result, the agency argues, the money flowed in a way that “would not necessarily involve an auditable trail of banking transactions.”

