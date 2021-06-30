New airline to increase flights between Palma and Ibiza by 28%

From 15th July, inter-island flights will be offered by a new company, UEP FLY. The announcement of the launch of the new company was made today by the Conseller for Mobility and Housing, Josep Marí, together with the director of UEP FLY, Javier Taibo; the general director of the airline, Rafael Gallego, and the general director of Maritime and Air Transport, Xavier Ramis.

Conseller Marí stressed that the entry into the inter-island market of this new airline, unique for its specialization in the Balearic island market, is very good news because it will mean improved connectivity between the islands and the structuring of the territories that make up our community.

Marí has highlighted the fact that at a time as complicated as the one we are living through, just coming out of the pandemic, there are companies that are moving forward with new projects, in this case one as important as the creation of a line that will operate between our islands.

Guarantee of inter-island coverage

According to the conseller, the entry of UEP FLY on routes between the islands is a further guarantee to ensure coverage of the minimum frequencies established by the public service obligation (OSP) of inter-island flights, also having an impact on price stability.

The current OSP requires a minimum frequency (a total of four daily flights during winter and five during summer) and a maximum price (90 € each way without resident discount with the possibility to increase by up to 25%), ensuring an efficient and accessible connectivity for all users throughout the year.

The supply of inter-island flights in the Balearic Islands was until now covered by two companies: Air Nostrum and Air Europa. Currently, the following weekly frequencies are offered between the two companies:

– Palma-Menorca: 59 weekly flights (round trip). Between eight and nine daily flights and ten on Sundays.

– Palma-Ibiza: 75 round trips per week. Between ten and eleven daily flights and twelve on Fridays and Sundays.

UEP FLY will begin operating from 15 July with three daily flights (3 outward and 3 return) between Palma and Ibiza and two between Palma and Menorca (2 outward and 2 return).

In this way, connectivity will be greatly reinforced with 89 weekly connections to Menorca (51% more than now) and 96 weekly connections with Ibiza (an additional 28%).

UEP FLY will begin marketing its flights in the next few days. Currently, the company has three ATR 72 twin turboprop aircraft , characterized by environmental sustainability, with a capacity for 68 passengers.

The company already has sales and customer service offices in the three Balearic airports, which will be operational in the coming days. UEP FLY has hired 50 people and will be based at Ibiza airport.

Behind the new airline UEP FLY is the veteran Swiftair (majority shareholder), a Spanish company with 35 years of history dedicated to the transport of cargo, passengers for other airlines, as well as charter flights. In fact, Swiftair brings all the experience and knowledge of the Balearic inter-island market since it operated jointly with Air Europa on inter-island routes with aircraft, crews and maintenance.

Once underway, the company’s plans, as explained by those in charge, are to increase the number of daily frequencies as well as to expand destinations connecting the Balearic Islands with the mainland.