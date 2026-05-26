‘Ritmo Encendío’, the Festival Bringing Together Ibiza’s Young Generation

Urban music and summer vibes will take over Puig d’en Valls this Saturday with the celebration of ‘Ritmo Encendío – Festival Edition’, a free music festival created to bring together the young people of Ibiza through live entertainment, electronic music and urban culture. The event is part of the official local festivities and is expected to become one of the standout youth events of the summer season in Ibiza.

The festival will run from 5:00 p.m. until midnight and will feature two different stages with a dynamic program designed for younger audiences looking to enjoy a full evening of music, DJs and festival atmosphere in the heart of the island.

Ibiza Urban Music Festival with Live DJs and Summer Atmosphere

Headlining the event will be artist Vinnie Dollar, who will perform live during the festival. The line-up will also showcase local Ibiza DJs including Juan Moreno, Facu Giordiano and Sexky, offering a mix of electronic beats, reggaeton and urban music styles that continue to dominate Ibiza’s nightlife and youth culture scene.

The second part of the festival will be curated by Konnect, adding even more energy and rhythm to a night designed to celebrate music, connection and community.

Under the slogan “Un verano contigo” (“A Summer With You”), the event embraces a strong summer-inspired aesthetic and aims to recreate the social spirit that once brought Ibiza’s younger generations together through music and shared experiences.

According to the organizers, the main goal of the festival is to reconnect the island’s youth community: “We want young people in Ibiza to come together again like they used to.”

Free Entry and Community Support in Puig d’en Valls

‘Ritmo Encendío – Festival Edition’ is organized by the Comissió de Festes de Puig d’en Valls, with free admission for all attendees. The event is also supported by several local sponsors and collaborating organizations committed to promoting cultural, musical and social activities for young people in Ibiza.

With this new addition, the organizers continue to expand the cultural and musical program of the Puig d’en Valls festivities, which in recent weeks have included concerts, traditional celebrations, popular activities and cultural events for residents and visitors of all ages.

The festival reinforces Ibiza’s growing reputation as a destination not only for international nightlife, but also for local music culture, emerging urban artists and community-focused summer events.