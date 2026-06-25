Amnesia Marks 50 Years in Ibiza with a Free Charity Event Supporting Environmental Conservation

As it celebrates five decades at the heart of Ibiza’s legendary nightlife scene, Amnesia Ibiza is choosing to mark its milestone anniversary with an event that looks beyond the dancefloor.

On July 8, the iconic Ibiza nightclub will host a free anniversary party in collaboration with Ibiza & Formentera Preservation, one of the leading environmental foundations in the Balearic Islands, and rising electronic music sensation Marlon Hoffstadt. The initiative aims to transform a night of music into a collective effort to support the future of Ibiza and Formentera.

Rather than focusing solely on entertainment, the event has been designed as a tribute to the island that helped shape Amnesia into one of the world’s most famous clubbing destinations. After 50 years of cultural, musical, and social influence, the venue is inviting residents, visitors, and music lovers to contribute directly to the protection of the islands’ natural environment.

A Free Ibiza Party with a Purpose

While admission to the event will be free, attendees will be asked to make a donation to Ibiza & Formentera Preservation, with 100% of the proceeds supporting environmental conservation projects across the Pityusic Islands.

The foundation has spent more than 15 years working to protect the territory, biodiversity, and natural resources of Ibiza and Formentera. Through this partnership, Amnesia is turning its anniversary celebration into a meaningful opportunity for the community to support long-term sustainability initiatives.

The event reflects a growing movement within Ibiza’s tourism and entertainment sectors to combine world-class experiences with environmental responsibility and community engagement.

Marlon Hoffstadt Headlines a Unique Ibiza Celebration

The musical centerpiece of the event will be Marlon Hoffstadt, one of the most talked-about names in today’s electronic music scene.

Known for his energetic sound and ability to connect with a new generation of clubbers, Hoffstadt represents the evolution of electronic music while maintaining a strong connection to the culture that made Ibiza a global clubbing capital.

His performance is expected to attract both international visitors and local music fans, creating a celebration that combines Ibiza’s nightlife heritage with a shared commitment to environmental awareness.

Reviving the Free-Spirited Essence of Ibiza

Unlike Amnesia’s famous overnight events, this special anniversary gathering will take place during the afternoon, creating a more accessible and community-focused atmosphere.

The concept seeks to reconnect with the island’s original spirit, when music served as a meeting point for people from different backgrounds, cultures, and generations. Organizers hope the event will capture the openness, creativity, and sense of connection that helped define Ibiza’s identity long before it became one of the world’s leading nightlife destinations.

By bringing together music, philanthropy, and environmental action, the event aims to demonstrate that club culture can also be a powerful force for positive change.

Workers and friends of Amnesia in the eighties

Supporting the Future of Ibiza and Formentera

Funds raised through the initiative will support projects developed by Ibiza & Formentera Preservation, an organization focused on some of the islands’ most pressing environmental challenges.

Its work includes marine conservation, terrestrial biodiversity protection, circular economy initiatives, sustainable local food production, and research into environmental issues affecting Ibiza and Formentera. Since its creation, the foundation has helped generate more than €5 million in funding for environmental initiatives and has supported dozens of projects dedicated to protecting ecosystems, native species, and natural habitats.

At a time when Ibiza continues to balance tourism growth with environmental sustainability, the event sends a powerful message: celebrating the island also means helping to preserve it.

For Amnesia, turning its 50th anniversary into an opportunity to support conservation efforts is a way of giving something back to the island that has played a central role in its story for half a century. For attendees, it offers the chance to enjoy a unique Ibiza experience while contributing to projects that will help safeguard the future of Ibiza and Formentera for generations to come.