Sant Joan Launches Official WhatsApp Channel to Bring Municipal Updates Closer to Residents

The Sant Joan Town Hall has opened an official WhatsApp channel designed to make municipal information faster, clearer, and easier to access for residents and anyone interested in local affairs. The initiative strengthens day-to-day communication between local government and the public through a platform people already use.

What Citizens Can Expect from the New Sant Joan WhatsApp Channel

Through this new channel, the council will publish practical updates that matter in everyday life, including:

General public notices and time-sensitive alerts

Municipal service updates and administrative information

Cultural, sports, and social activities in Sant Joan

Institutional announcements and local governance news

Temporary incidents and service disruptions of public interest

A Faster and More Accessible Municipal Communication Model

According to the council, this WhatsApp channel complements existing communication channels and reflects a broader strategy to improve transparency, accessibility, and the circulation of verified public information. The goal is simple: help people receive official municipal updates quickly, without friction, and in real time.

Privacy and One-Way Official Information

The municipality also highlights an important point about WhatsApp channels: communication is one-way. Followers receive official messages, while personal details remain private and are not visible to other subscribers. This format allows the Town Hall to provide trusted updates efficiently while protecting user privacy.

With this launch, Sant Joan takes another step toward modern, citizen-focused digital communication and easier access to essential local information.