Dutch Influencer Living in Ibiza Warns: “Traffic in Ibiza Is Crazy. People Drive Like Idiots”

A Dutch content creator based in Ibiza has sparked debate on social media after publishing a video warning residents and tourists about what she describes as the island’s increasingly dangerous road conditions.

The influencer, known as @macy.ibiza, who has nearly 20,000 Instagram followers, shared a candid message urging motorists to exercise extra caution while driving around Ibiza. In the video, she bluntly states that “traffic in Ibiza is crazy” and claims that many people on the island “drive like idiots.”

According to the influencer, several risky behaviors have become common on Ibiza’s roads. She points to drivers who fail to use turn signals, vehicles that stop unexpectedly in the middle of traffic lanes to unload materials or chat with others, frequent speeding violations, and cases of drunk driving.

While acknowledging that her comments may sound harsh, she insists that her goal is to raise awareness about road safety in Ibiza and the potential consequences of reckless driving.

“You may be following the rules, but many people aren’t following any rules at all, and that could cost you your life,” she warns in the video.

Motorcycle Safety Concerns in Ibiza

One of the strongest recommendations made by the influencer relates to motorcycle use in Ibiza. She advises visitors and residents to avoid traveling by motorbike whenever possible, arguing that two-wheeled vehicles carry a significantly higher risk when combined with heavy traffic, inexperienced drivers, and unsafe road behavior.

The video, posted alongside the caption “Sorry, someone had to say it,” and hashtags including #Ibiza, #Traffic, and #Dangerous, adds to ongoing discussions about traffic congestion in Ibiza during the summer season. Every year, the island experiences a sharp increase in vehicle numbers, leading to greater pressure on roads and growing concerns over traffic safety.

The creator concludes her message by encouraging drivers to remain vigilant and inviting followers to share additional observations about road conditions and driving habits across Ibiza.

Traffic jam on the access roads to Ibiza

Mixed Reactions From Social Media Users

The video has generated a wide range of reactions from followers and local residents. Many users praised the warning, describing it as a valuable public service announcement and agreeing that road safety should be a priority on the island.

Others echoed her concerns by highlighting common dangers such as vehicles driving down the center of the roadway, particularly on narrow roads, blind corners, and areas with limited visibility. Several commenters also criticized unsafe behavior at roundabouts and other busy junctions.

Not everyone agreed with the influencer’s assessment. Some users responded with humor, joking that she must be new to Ibiza or claiming that local drivers avoid using indicators so nobody knows where they are going. Others compared driving conditions on the island to those found in major European cities such as Paris and Rome.

A number of commenters also pushed back against her criticism, suggesting she should return to the Netherlands if she dislikes local driving habits. Meanwhile, other users noted that driving in Ibiza Town often requires heightened attention, particularly because of the presence of drivers allegedly operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

The discussion reflects a broader concern about road safety, traffic congestion, and responsible driving in Ibiza, especially during the peak tourist season when the island’s roads become significantly busier.