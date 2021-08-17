Travel bookings to the Balearic Islands increase by 104.4% in the last week

Travel bookings to the Balearics have increased by 104.4% during the week of August 10th-16th compared to the same period in 2020, while the increase has been 47.05% compared to 2019, according to data from the TravelgateX platform.

Compared to the previous week, bookings have fallen by 3.9% on the islands. However, the Balearic Islands has the second highest number of bookings in Spain, behind Andalusia, and represents 15.8% of the market share.

23.6% of bookings are made between 15 and 30 days in advance, while up to 10.86% are made just two or three days in advance and 11.04% one day or less in advance.

According to TravelgateX, 49.8% of bookings are made by couples, 20.9% by groups -more than two adults-, 16.4% by families and 11.4% by individuals.

55.39% of the stays booked were for two to five nights, 19.69% for six to seven nights and 11.04% for one night only.