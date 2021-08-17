25.1 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Travel bookings to the Balearic Islands increase by 104.4% in the last week

According to TravelgateX, the rise has been 47 percent when compared to the same period in 2019

Europa Press
Tourist arrivals at Ibiza airport.

Travel bookings to the Balearics have increased by 104.4% during the week of August 10th-16th compared to the same period in 2020, while the increase has been 47.05% compared to 2019, according to data from the TravelgateX platform.

Compared to the previous week, bookings have fallen by 3.9% on the islands. However, the Balearic Islands has the second highest number of bookings in Spain, behind Andalusia, and represents 15.8% of the market share.

23.6% of bookings are made between 15 and 30 days in advance, while up to 10.86% are made just two or three days in advance and 11.04% one day or less in advance.

According to TravelgateX, 49.8% of bookings are made by couples, 20.9% by groups -more than two adults-, 16.4% by families and 11.4% by individuals.

55.39% of the stays booked were for two to five nights, 19.69% for six to seven nights and 11.04% for one night only.

