Tourists spend average of 55.8€ per night on accommodation in Ibiza

The average expenditure per day for accommodation by tourists during the month of June amounted to 55.89€. The Ibestat statistics reveal that the Spanish visitor invested just 15.74€ in this component of their holidays, while foreigners raise the cost of their overnight stays to 40.15€. In food, another of the most important aspects of a holiday, the average expenditure per visitor per day amounts to 44.84€, points out the Ibestat.

Again the national tourist spends less than the international; 12.05 to the 32.79€ of non-nationals. In activities the difference is even greater: 7.91€ for national tourists to 26.52€ for international tourists.