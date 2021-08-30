26 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
type here...

Tourists spend average of 55.8€ per night on accommodation in Ibiza

According to Ibestat statistics, the average Spanish traveler spends only 15.74 euros on lodging during their vacation, whereas foreign visitors spend up to 40.15 euros

César Navarro
Updated:
Tourists spend average of 55.8€ per night on accommodation in Ibiza
A group of tourists arriving at Sant Antoni in a file image. TONI ESCOBAR.

The average expenditure per day for accommodation by tourists during the month of June amounted to 55.89€. The Ibestat statistics reveal that the Spanish visitor invested just 15.74€ in this component of their holidays, while foreigners raise the cost of their overnight stays to 40.15€. In food, another of the most important aspects of a holiday, the average expenditure per visitor per day amounts to 44.84€, points out the Ibestat.

Again the national tourist spends less than the international; 12.05 to the 32.79€ of non-nationals. In activities the difference is even greater: 7.91€ for national tourists to 26.52€ for international tourists.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte