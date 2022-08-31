The Consell de Ibiza commits 17,000 euros for wheelchair basketball

The Consell de Ibiza informed yesterday that 17,000 euros will be allocated for the purchase of wheelchairs and for the activity ‘Más Q Basket’ of the CRIC Ses Salines

The president of the Consell de Ibiza, Vicent Marí, accompanied by the island director of Sports, Javier Bonet, and the president of the CRIC Ses Salines, Vicenç Sanahuja, yesterday signed a collaboration agreement for 17,000 euros, for the purchase of wheelchairs and for the organization of the adapted sports activity called ‘Más Q Basket’.

Consell de Ibiza commited to adapted sport

Marí explained that this agreement is a new sign of interest in adapted sports on the island: “We are strongly supporting actions that are having such success as the Inclusive Sports Days at School or the Inclusive Sports Circuit that we organize with ADDIF”. In addition, Marí recalled that this year the Department of Sports of the Consell has organized the first festival of Inclusive Sport in Ibiza.

