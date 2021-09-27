“Protection for abused children is light years ahead of that given to women.”

“We have to raise awareness in society, which is what ultimately pushes the institutions, that sexual abuse of minors is a very serious problem that occurs in all strata of our society and is often invisible – says Marí-. We have to keep our eyes open to detect these cases and demand solutions. We have to protect children at the same level as we do with abused women and keep moving forward”.

The aim of the Ibizan foundation is that there is no child victim of abuse without therapy, so they condemned the invisibility and lack of protection that many of these children suffer.

“We have offered the Govern our collaboration in these cases, because the therapies offered through the Child Sexual Abuse Therapeutic Unit (Utasi) are very limited. They do not act if the child does not verbalize what is happening, but that does not always happen. In addition there are waiting lists for psychological care, which causes the lack of protection of many minors and that is unacceptable,” explains Marí, who points out that this unit only has four professionals to deal with cases from all the islands.

They have also offered the TSJB to take charge of the psychological assessments of minors in case the administration of Justice can not do them in time to avoid delays, although they have not yet received a response.