Changes in the ITV from June. What do they mean for you?

In practical terms for the user, ABS malfunctions are considered more severe, changes have been made to the emissions of hybrid vehicles and the final important change is related to the registration of British vehicles in Spain after Brexit.

ABS malfunctions will be considered more serious, the emissions of hybrid cars will be reviewed and the registration of British vehicles changes In 2020, the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) place approximately 23,000 sanctions on vehicles with expired ITV, a figure that amounted to nearly 30,000 in 2019. These fines range from €200 to a maximum of €500 for driving with a expired ITV.

The extension to pass the ITV granted by the Government during the first state of alarm has raised a lot of confusion. Magaz urges users to check the expiry date of the ITV on the technical data sheet or on the sticker of the vehicle as it will be taken as a reference to the validity that appears in the review, not the extension granted by the pandemic. “In the last few months we’ve been encountering problems as many drivers are circulating with an expired ITV as they believe they have an extension”, warns Magaz.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.