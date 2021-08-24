26.9 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Sant Antoni to undertake the reform of the West End “without impositions”

Bars that want to restructure their business model and become restaurants or shops will be given financial assistance and tax benefits

David Ventura
Updated:
Sant Antoni to undertake the reform of the West End
File image of the streets of the West leisure area.

The City Council of Sant Antoni will undertake a reform of the West but does not want to open any disputes with local businesses, so the process will be carried out “without obligation and without restrictions”. This was explained by the mayor of Sant Antoni, Marcos Serra, to Diario de Ibiza. “Many businesses in the West have been closed for two years, they have had a hard time, it is a complicated economic situation and I think that now is not the time to ask for investment ,” said the mayor, who indicates that the way to start the reconversion of the West will be through fiscal aid and a reduction of municipal taxes.

In this way, the Consistory wants to pick up the gauntlet thrown down in these pages by vice president of the Hotel Association of Sant Antoni and Bay, who urged to take advantage of the current situation to undertake a comprehensive reform of the leisure area of Sant Antoni and change the current business model. Projects to change the West have been a constant in all recent legislatures, regardless of those in political power, and now is no exception. The current mayor, Marcos Serra (PP) admits that the health crisis has meant an alomost two year hiatus for this initiative, but it will be resumed: “We have had some meetings without specifying anything yet, but they already know what our idea is”.

The City Council will ask for the transformation of the West and the urban landscape to be financed with Next Generation European funds

decoration

For Serra, the transformation of the West aims to replace the bars aimed at British youth tourism with shops and restaurants: “It’s not that we don’t want bars, it’s that we want the leisure offer to be more diversified and with a change of business model. The bars and nightclubs that are encouraged to do so will receive direct aid to transform”. Serra points out that the philosophy is to “encourage” and not to force, and is convinced that “although some are reluctant, most are in favor.

European money

The transformation of the West must go hand in hand with the implementation of the Plan de Calidad for the urban landscape of the centre of Sant Antoni, which will cover the whole area between Paseo del Mar and the calles Soledad, Madrid and Ramón and Cajal. This project should involve a change and uniformity of the elements of the urban landscape and includes changes to the pavement, lighting and cleaning of the facades. “Its implementation will begin in the West, in calle Sant Mateu,” says Serra, as a sign of commitment to the area.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

