Xavi Alba: “Cova Santa makes you fall in love, it speaks to you”

Xavi Alba is the director of the gastronomic space Cova Santa. With extensive experience, he was previously operations manager of the 4 Michelin-starred elBarri restaurants. After a decade as head of hospitality at Albert Adria’s restaurants, Xavi Alba’s goal is to position Cova Santa among the most surprising and exclusive gastronomic destinations on the national and international scene.

How is the challenge of putting Cova Santa on the map as a gastronomic destination going?

It’s too early to say, because it opened about a month ago. What I can say is that the response has been incredible. People are surprised when they come to a place that has always been a party place and see that now it is also a restaurant. Customers have started to come to Cova Santa because of the gastronomic offer. Since we started, the restaurant has been full.

What does Cova Santa have that no other place has?

There is nothing like it anywhere else. It is emblematic, unique… You fall in love with the space, it speaks to you. When they called me for the project, it was clear to me. I’ve been able to adapt it perfectly and I think I’ve given it a bit more soul with the decoration and the vegetation we’ve included.

What is the menu like?

It is simple, subtle, ethnic, designed for many people, it is not very technical but I can say that it enhances the flavours and adapts to the space. We have Peruvian, Brazilian and Spanish dishes, all incredibly fresh with international touches, ideal to mix with the music.

Cocktails are also very important.

Of course, in addition to dinner, many people come to have a good signature cocktail, accompanied by a snack and spend the evening listening to good music…

You come from the world of the dining room, how has this sector evolved?

I would say that it has evolved at the same pace as the cuisine. At Cova Santa the service is friendly and informal, the waiter is attentive but not always behind the client, and of course with a touch of the rogue, something very much in keeping with the island.

In times of covid, have you been able to develop your project in Cova Santa?

Yes, because I had the advantage of knowing that this year was going to be different and complicated and we even planned a scenario where we couldn’t open. We learn new things every day. The combination of art, gastronomy and music is an impressive challenge.