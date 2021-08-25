The underground entrance to Cetis, the novelty of Ibiza’s new ring road ten years later

Virtual recreation of the future Avenida de la Paz, in the section between the ses Figueretes and Can Misses roundabouts. Consell de Ibiza

This is a requirement that the Consell obliged the Ibiza Town Hall and the terminal concessionaire to meet in order to authorise its reopening at the end of the last term of office. When the refurbishment is finished, buses will enter the station via a descending ramp that will be located on the pedestrian median separating the two lanes in each direction and will enter the platform area, clockwise, via an underpass under the first ring road. The exit of the vehicles will be via the current entrance and exit route. The incorporation to the first ring road will be regulated through a traffic light, since due to lack of space the current lane of incorporation to the road will be eliminated.

The section of the future urban road where the Police Station and the headquarters of Diario de Ibiza are located.

The inclusion of this new entrance to the terminal makes the project 30% more expensive , with a total budget of just over nine million. It also includes an improvement in the drainage of the street, with the capacity to assume the runoff water from the roundabout Can Sifre, as highlighted by the first vice president of the Consell, Mariano Juan .

The section of the institute of sa Colomina. | D. I.

The main objective of the reform of the first ring road is to convert this road of the insular network into a municipal road that serves as a connection with all the surrounding streets. Thus, from this section of Avinguda de la Pau it will be possible to access all the streets that lead to it and that are currently cut off, such as Carrer Aragó and Carrer Josep Riquer i Llobet, among others on both sides.

The descending ramp and the underpass for buses to enter the Cetis.

Elimination of the bridges

When converting the first ring road into an urban street, with pedestrian crossings and traffic lights to facilitate pedestrian traffic, the two bridges that now cross this section of the first ring road will be eliminated. The street will maintain two lanes in each direction as it is now, but the median will be considerably widened to make it a space for citizens to stroll.

The Can Misses roundabout and the direct access to Canàries street.

This part includes a bicycle lane (the City Council plans to continue with another project, although for the moment there are no plans to reform the rest of the sections of the first ring road), trees and shaded areas with pergolas and the pre-installation of a system of solar panels to collect solar energy. The project does not contemplate the installation of the photovoltaic panels, which will remain pending.

The pedestrian area, the bike path and in the background you can see one of the projected pergolas.

In all this stretch of the first beltway are planned, on the sides , about 120 parking spaces , according to Juan. Electric recharging points for vehicles will also be installed. The previous project, 10 years ago, foresaw the expropriation of a triangle of private land, at a cost of 87,000 euros, which now will no longer be necessary.