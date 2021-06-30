25.6 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, July 1, 2021
Resident doctors in Ibiza ask for Covid bonus

Physicians denounce their exclusion from this income in spite of having worked during the crisis

Resident doctors in Ibiza ask for Covid bonus
Can Misses Ibiza Hospital

The resident doctors of Ibiza and Formentera have denounced their exclusion from the of the Covid bonus payment. Through a written statement, have highlighted that since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year their collaboration has been required to deal with the health crisis. “Our training was suspended to become part of the primary care, emergency or internal medicine team, in many cases assuming great responsibilities, in principle not attributable to a resident doctor, but that have been carried out with the utmost integrity, perseverance and commitment,” they emphasize.

The resident doctors recall that “the Workers’ Statute makes it clear that the employer is obliged to pay the same remuneration for the provision of work of equal value and characteristics”, which is why they feel discriminated against as a group, and emphasise that “at no time have we ever refused to help any of the services where we have been required, with little protection, doing extra emergency shifts“.

Likewise, the residents criticise the “comparative grievance” which, they explain, means not receiving the income, as they state that the covid bonus has been granted to their group in other autonomous communities such as Catalonia and Valencia.

