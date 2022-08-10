Violinist Lina Tur Bonet holds professorship in the cultural heart of Germany

The year 2022 is being especially rewarding for Lina Tur Bonet, who since last April has held the chairs of baroque violin and viola at the Musikhochschule Franz Liszt in Weimar. For the renowned violinist from Ibiza, who studied in Germany, “it is a great honor and a privilege” to be a university professor in the cultural heart of this country and in one of the most musical cities in Europe. In Weimar, she recalls that Johann Sebastian Bach also resided, her great “musical, human and artistic inspiration”.

It is also a coincidence that Lina Tur has started working in this prestigious school of music when it celebrates its 150 year foundation. To be able to participate in this celebration has been “very emotional” for her because Franz Liszt, promoter of this center, was one of her father’s (Antonio Tur) favorite composers and pianists. Her father was was the one who gave her her first music lessons when she was very young.

Joining the teaching staff of the Musikhochschule Franz Liszt in Weimar was not easy. “The selection process was long and very complicated”, acknowledges the violinist after explaining that “musicians from all over Europe apply for this position”.

The artist from Ibiza, who has been teaching in Spain for many years and in fact continues to do so once a month at the Escuela Superior de Música Reina Sofía, in Madrid, assures that the experience of being a teacher in Germany “is incomparable”. “The difference with Spain is abysmal. In Germany, despite the fact that they are now making many cuts, the government is concerned and cares about education and culture. A conservatory director there has many more possibilities,” she assures. “You arrive in Germany and everything is easier to create projects and continue researching. In addition, the level of teachers and students is very high. You feel very free to create interesting projects for them and for yourself,” she adds.

Tur Bonet combines her work as a teacher in Weimar with her concerts as a soloist, as concertmaster of Jordi Savall and with her group MUSIca ALcheMica. The violinist, who in July, after finishing the academic year, spent a week’s vacation on Ibiza, has hardly any free time left.

Time management for the violinist

To be able to continue cultivating her facets as a conductor and violinist, Lina Tur requires “a lot of organization”. Time is precious to her and proof of this is that this year she has released two albums.

An album of works by Maurice Ravel

Last April she released with MUSIca ALcheMIca ‘Biber Sonatas’ and a few days ago, on August 5th, she released ‘À Moune’, dedicated to works by Maurice Ravel. She is accompanied in this work by pianist Pierre Goy and cellist Marco Testori, with whom she played in September last year at the Museu d’Art Contemporani d’Eivissa (MACE).