Man accused of dismembering woman extradited from Ibiza to Thailand

The detainee placed her body in a suitcase, filled it with stones and threw it into a river. He got arrested at Ibiza

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Shane Looker, when he was arrested in Ibiza.

The dismembered body of 31-year-old Thai dancer Laxami ‘Pook’ Manochat was found stuffed in a suitcase along with a dead dog a week after her disappearance in November 2014. The suitcase had been weighted down with stones and thrown into the Mae Klong River.

Subsequent investigations by Thai police concluded that the alleged killer was Shane Looker, a 51-year-old Briton. Since then, an international search and arrest warrant has been out for the alleged assailant. But they were unable to find him.7bd44aef 7947 4e3e 89a6 9e7cfa40626a 16 9 aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Shane Looker and Laxami Pook Manochat

Until 7 June 2017, when he was finally found and arrested in Ibiza, where he is reportedly a partner in a hotel. The Guardia Civil arrested him as he was leaving a car workshop located in the airport industrial estate, and the agents proceeded to immediately bring him before trial in Ibiza. The Central Court of Instruction number 3 of the Audiencia Nacional, in charge of the case, then ordered him to be remanded in custody pending extradition.

But this extradition has not been possible until now, as the detainee filed a complaint in the Strasbourg court in October 2019 to avoid being tried in Thailand. However, in May 2021 the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) upheld the decision of the Audiencia Nacional to extradite Shane Kenneth Looker.

The British press publishes today that the extradition finally took place last week, so the alleged butcher, who left Ibiza for Thailand, has already been arrested by the authorities of the Asian country.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

