Would you like to spend the night at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Ibiza?

On the occasion of the International Museum Day, which is celebrated on May 18, the Museum of Contemporary Art of Ibiza (MACE) has programmed the following events ‘The symbol in the visual arts. Education, Emotion and Learning’, an exclusive seminar which will explore the importance of symbols in the visual arts and their impact on education and learning and which, among other things, provides for an activity consisting of spending the night inside the center.

The International Council of Museums (ICOM) has announced that this year the theme for the 18th will be ‘The Future of Museums in Changing Communities’‘. At the MACE during the month of May there will be five free activities aimed at adults, teachers, professionals in the health sector, cultural management and group management. The minimum age to participate is 25 years old and registrations can be made from May 5 to 9 by sending a request to mac@eivissa.es.

On Tuesday, May 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., will be held in the auditorium of the MACE the talk ‘Introduction to the symbols to art’. It will be presented by the teacher and coach Samanta Pinya and the speaker will be Elena Ruiz, director of MACE. The capacity is limited to 51 people.

On Saturday, May 17, from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., Elena Ruiz will make a guided tour of the permanent collection and the temporary exhibition ‘MACE Focus VII’. Seating is limited to 25 people.

Sunday, May 18, International Museum Day, will be an open day in all the museums of Ibiza. There will be open doors from 10 am to 2 pm to the Puget Museum, the Broner House and the MACE, where there will also be a guided tour of the artists Nico Munuera and Albert Pinya at 12 pm showing the works they have on display.

A night at the MACE

As a different activity, on Friday, May 23 from 7.30 pm, a unique experience will be offered, a night at MACE. A total of ten art lovers will be able to sleep in the museumit is essential to bring food for dinner and breakfast, an insulating mattress, a sleeping bag and a notebook for writing. The activity will end on the 24th at 10 am.

Finally, on Tuesday, May 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the MACE, there will be a sharing of all that has been done during the month and the seminar will be closed.

“With these activities, it is hoped that museum visitors can explore the role of symbols in the visual arts and their relationship to education, emotion and learning. It is also intended to reflect on how art can facilitate the connection between the conscious and the unconscious. Finally, it aims to provide practical tools for teachers and educators to integrate the symbolism of art in their pedagogical practice,” the Ibiza City Council said in a note.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.