Ibiza’s tourism sector acknowledges a good season but doubts it can be extended

“The season can be described as good“, Pimeef president Alfonso Rojo said upon leaving the meeting, an impression broadly shared by the president of Palladium Hotel Group, Abel Matutes Prats, who commented that the season had started poorly but “July was acceptable, August quite positive and September will not be bad”. Not all hoteliers have expressed this optimism, as the manager of the Pitiusa Hotel Business Federation, Manuel Sendino, concluded his assessment with a laconic “we’re out of the woods”. Meanwhile, the manager of the Leisure Ibiza Association, José Luis Benítez, said he couldn’t assess whether the glass is half full, as his was completely empty: “Once the courts made it clear that our proposal to allow entry to premises with a covid passport was not acceptable, we took for granted that we would be closed for the second season in a row and began to think about 2022.

The meeting was held in the Chapter House of the old town hall of Eivissa. J.A.Riera