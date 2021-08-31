Ibiza’s tourism sector acknowledges a good season but doubts it can be extended

Very good or good. We’re out of the woods. These are the answers to the question of how the tourist season has gone, and there were as many responses as participants at the meeting held this Monday by the president of the Govern, Francina Armengol, with representatives of Ibiza’s economic sectors. The meeting took place in the chapter house of the old Eivissa town hall and was also attended by the Balearic Minister of Tourism, Iago Negueruela, the president of the Consell de Eivissa, Vicent Marí, the mayor of Vila, Rafa Ruiz, and representatives of the Hotel Federation, the employers’ associations Pimeef and CAEB, the hotel groups Palladium and Playasol, and the trade unions, among others.
“The season can be described as good“, Pimeef president Alfonso Rojo said upon leaving the meeting, an impression broadly shared by the president of Palladium Hotel Group, Abel Matutes Prats, who commented that the season had started poorly but “July was acceptable, August quite positive and September will not be bad”. Not all hoteliers have expressed this optimism, as the manager of the Pitiusa Hotel Business Federation, Manuel Sendino, concluded his assessment with a laconic “we’re out of the woods”. Meanwhile, the manager of the Leisure Ibiza Association, José Luis Benítez, said he couldn’t assess whether the glass is half full, as his was completely empty: “Once the courts made it clear that our proposal to allow entry to premises with a covid passport was not acceptable, we took for granted that we would be closed for the second season in a row and began to think about 2022.
The meeting was held in the Chapter House of the old town hall of Eivissa. J.A.Riera
