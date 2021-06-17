Ibiza’s Multiplexes now have reopening date

Ibiza’s multiplexes (Multicines de Ibiza) reopen their doors on July 2nd after months closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, accoding to a press release.

Eivissa Aficine says that “they have been preparing to welcome audiences with the maximum guarantees of safety and hygiene” implementing the protocols specified by the health authorities.

Among the measures that will apply in this reopening is the maintenance of 1.5m social distance and the use of the mask during screenings.

The reopening of cinemas in Ibiza city will take place with premieres of ‘Operation Camarón’, a Spanish comedy directed by Carlos Theron and starring Julián López, the family animated film ‘Spirit: Indomitable’, the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious saga and the spy thriller ‘Black Widow’, starring Scarlett Johansson.