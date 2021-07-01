Ibiza’s holiday homes fully booked in July and August

The party is going from strength to strength in the Ibizan tourism sector, and while some are still struggling and others believe they see the light at the end of the tunnel, there are those who already glimpse a horizon very similar to that of two years ago. In the case of holiday homes everything is looking good before the high season: they are confident of having “full” occupancy in July and August, something that was unthinkable two months ago.

José Antonio Llano, president of the Ibiza and Formentera Association of Holiday Dwellings (AVAT), explains that the start of May “was difficult, it was very weak. But then things perked up: “Holiday homes are in good demand this year. The forecasts since June are good, always subject to the instability and uncertainty of some source markets. There is optimism, but with caution: bookings that are there now may not be there tomorrow. He is cautious in his forecasts, that “good” would be “wonderful” in the words of others: “For July and August, the villas will be practically full. There may be last minute gaps, but the bookings are pretty good”.

After Ibiza was given the British green light, the sector noticed “an increase in demand”, although Llano points out that holiday rentals “tend to book well in advance” and, as a result, “availability for the peak months (July and August) is low at this stage of the season. There has been a lot of booking activity from the UK well in advance from people who were waiting to see if they would be allowed to return without quarantine”. Llano is confident that those bookings “will be confirmed and that there will be no cancellations”, for example if Boris Johnson suddenly backs down or if the incidence rises.

