Ibiza’s ‘dana’ precipitates the end of the season in some businesses

The damage caused by heavy rains in Ibiza has forced at least two establishments to end the season earlier than planned. One of them is the Ibiza Gran Hotel, which has also closed its Michelin-starred, two Repsol suns restaurant La Gaia and, until further notice, the Casino de Ibiza, also located on the premises. “The Ibiza Gran Hotel has suffered considerable damage to its electrical systems and essential installations. After a thorough assessment, we have taken the difficult decision to close the hotel early, with immediate effect”, the company announced on social media.

In addition, on Tuesday the Vibra Tropical Garden hotel, on Ramon Muntaner Street, was evacuated after part of the mountainside behind the building collapsed. The hotel, which was scheduled to close next week, will now remain shut until next season. Firefighters rescued several people who had been trapped. A total of 220 guests were relocated to other establishments within the Vibra chain during the two hours following the incident, with the company providing transport for the transfers. On Wednesday, several technicians inspected the area to assess the damage, while guests were allowed to enter in shifts, escorted by firefighters, to collect belongings left inside.

