Friday, October 3, 2025
22.7 C
Ibiza Town

Ibiza’s ‘dana’ precipitates the end of the season in some businesses

Toni Escandell Tur
Updated:
Ibiza’s dana precipitates the end of the season in some businesses

The damage caused by heavy rains in Ibiza has forced at least two establishments to end the season earlier than planned. One of them is the Ibiza Gran Hotel, which has also closed its Michelin-starred, two Repsol suns restaurant La Gaia and, until further notice, the Casino de Ibiza, also located on the premises. “The Ibiza Gran Hotel has suffered considerable damage to its electrical systems and essential installations. After a thorough assessment, we have taken the difficult decision to close the hotel early, with immediate effect”, the company announced on social media.

In addition, on Tuesday the Vibra Tropical Garden hotel, on Ramon Muntaner Street, was evacuated after part of the mountainside behind the building collapsed. The hotel, which was scheduled to close next week, will now remain shut until next season. Firefighters rescued several people who had been trapped. A total of 220 guests were relocated to other establishments within the Vibra chain during the two hours following the incident, with the company providing transport for the transfers. On Wednesday, several technicians inspected the area to assess the damage, while guests were allowed to enter in shifts, escorted by firefighters, to collect belongings left inside.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman
Living Ibiza

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte