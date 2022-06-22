26.4 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
type here...

New home decoration store opens on Ibiza with great prices

Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza has home decoration accessories and occasional furniture in a rustic and casual style for Ibizan homes.

susana-asenjo-contenido-ofrecido-por-maison-ad-libit
Updated:
New home decoration store opens on Ibiza with great prices
Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza has home decoration accessories and occasional furniture in a rustic and casual style for Ibizan homes.

Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza has just opened its doors with a selection of fashionable homewares. The freedom and the bohemian, rustic and casual style that characterizes Ibiza’s adlib fashion, is brought to home decoration thanks to Ad Libitum Ibiza. The new home accessories store on Ibiza offers everything necessary for home decoration such as small occasional furniture, crockery, cutlery, glassware, table linen and vases. It’s an establishment that reflects the Ibizan lifestyle through original pieces designed to give a home that special touch.

Conoce Ad Libitum Ibiza por dentroGet to know Ad Libitum Ibiza inside | AD LIBITUM IBIZA

Sometimes even in a well decorated home, we get tired of always seeing the same things. At Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza it is possible to transform your home decoration with original pieces at reasonable prices. Cushions, vases, mirrors, baskets or handmade Ibizan style lamps are elements that help to breathe new life into any room without having to throw the house out the window. The small occasional furniture pieces also contribute to giving new air to a home.

Carpets and cushions from Peru

This store, open since the beginning of June 2022, is committed to quality craftsmanship. The proof is in the rugs and cushions from Peru, which are hand-woven with real sheep’s wool.

Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza ideal para encontrar todo en decoración de una mesaMaison Ad Libitum Ibiza ideal to find everything to decorate a table | AD LIBITUM IBIZA

In addition, Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza is the ideal place to bring personality to the table. Handmade tablecloths, glassware from Italy or handmade ceramics in bright colors are some of the pieces that will give a contemporary touch to the dining room or the table in the garden or terrace. Decorating the table for everyday or for entertaining guests is a way for hosts to reflect their personality and taste. The furniture and home decoration store Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza has a wide selection of design objects in different styles for the indoor or outdoor dining room in any moment. Everything you need to follow the decoration trends in Ibiza is here.

Cestas y lamparas confeccionadas a mano con fibras naturales en Ad Libitum Ibiza decoraciónBaskets and lamps handmade with natural fibers in Ad Libitum Ibiza decoration | AD LIBITUM IBIZA

The color and the casual air characterize the pieces in this home decoration store located in the center of Ibiza. But the main characteristic of this home decoration store in Ibiza is the price. The philosophy of Maison Ad Libitum is that you can tastefully decorate or redecorate a home without having to spend a fortune. With a unique style in Ibiza, this establishment also offers a wide selection of home decoration objects ideal for gifts.

Muebles auxiliares y objetos para decorar terrazas y jardines al estilo ibicenco en Ad Libitum Ibiza decoración.Auxiliary furniture and objects to decorate terraces and gardens in Ibiza style in Ad Libitum Ibiza decoration | AD LIBITUM IBIZA

Home decoration with sustainable materials

The design pieces that can be found in Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza are committed to sustainable materials. So much so that the store is plastic-free and no plastic objects can be purchased.

This essential decoration store in Ibiza is located in the center of the city, right where the fashion store of the same name used to be. In fact, the owner of Ad Libitum Ibiza, Teresa Vila, has decided to turn the business around and exchange textile fashion for home decoration.

Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza ofrece un estilo desenfadado pensado en las casas ibicencas.Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza offers a casual style designed for Ibizan homes | AD LIBITUM IBIZA

The 10 advantages of buying in a decoration store on Ibiza like Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza:

  1. You can see, touch and check the quality of the objects
  2. Shop located in the center of Ibiza
  3. Quality materials
  4. Some objects are handmade
  5. You will find reasonable prices in this decoration store on Ibiza
  6. Professional advice
  7. Unique pieces
  8. Plastic free store, they do not sell plastic pieces
  9. Rustic, relaxed and casual decoration style
  10. An ideal store on Ibiza to make small changes to the decoration of a home or give a gift without having to throw the house out the window.

Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza decoración de una mesa colorida.Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza decoration of a colorful table | AD LIBITUM IBIZA

Opening hours and contact

Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza is open Monday to Saturday from 10:30am to 2:30pm and from 5:50pm to 9:00pm.

adlibitumibiza@hotmail.com

Tel: 971 31 06 54

Ad Libitum Ibiza is located in the center of Ibiza in Calle Bartomeu Vicent Ramón, number 26.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte