New home decoration store opens on Ibiza with great prices

Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza has just opened its doors with a selection of fashionable homewares. The freedom and the bohemian, rustic and casual style that characterizes Ibiza’s adlib fashion, is brought to home decoration thanks to Ad Libitum Ibiza. The new home accessories store on Ibiza offers everything necessary for home decoration such as small occasional furniture, crockery, cutlery, glassware, table linen and vases. It’s an establishment that reflects the Ibizan lifestyle through original pieces designed to give a home that special touch.

Carpets and cushions from Peru

This store, open since the beginning of June 2022, is committed to quality craftsmanship. The proof is in the rugs and cushions from Peru, which are hand-woven with real sheep’s wool.

In addition, Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza is the ideal place to bring personality to the table. Handmade tablecloths, glassware from Italy or handmade ceramics in bright colors are some of the pieces that will give a contemporary touch to the dining room or the table in the garden or terrace. Decorating the table for everyday or for entertaining guests is a way for hosts to reflect their personality and taste. The furniture and home decoration store Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza has a wide selection of design objects in different styles for the indoor or outdoor dining room in any moment. Everything you need to follow the decoration trends in Ibiza is here.

The color and the casual air characterize the pieces in this home decoration store located in the center of Ibiza. But the main characteristic of this home decoration store in Ibiza is the price. The philosophy of Maison Ad Libitum is that you can tastefully decorate or redecorate a home without having to spend a fortune. With a unique style in Ibiza, this establishment also offers a wide selection of home decoration objects ideal for gifts.

Home decoration with sustainable materials

The design pieces that can be found in Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza are committed to sustainable materials. So much so that the store is plastic-free and no plastic objects can be purchased.

This essential decoration store in Ibiza is located in the center of the city, right where the fashion store of the same name used to be. In fact, the owner of Ad Libitum Ibiza, Teresa Vila, has decided to turn the business around and exchange textile fashion for home decoration.

The 10 advantages of buying in a decoration store on Ibiza like Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza:

You can see, touch and check the quality of the objects Shop located in the center of Ibiza Quality materials Some objects are handmade You will find reasonable prices in this decoration store on Ibiza Professional advice Unique pieces Plastic free store, they do not sell plastic pieces Rustic, relaxed and casual decoration style An ideal store on Ibiza to make small changes to the decoration of a home or give a gift without having to throw the house out the window.

Opening hours and contact

Maison Ad Libitum Ibiza is open Monday to Saturday from 10:30am to 2:30pm and from 5:50pm to 9:00pm.

adlibitumibiza@hotmail.com

Tel: 971 31 06 54

Ad Libitum Ibiza is located in the center of Ibiza in Calle Bartomeu Vicent Ramón, number 26.