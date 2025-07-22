Guardia Civil investigates death of Michele Noschese, DJ Godzi, in Ibiza

The Neapolitan musician Michele Noschese, better known as Dj Godzi died in Ibiza on the night of July 18-19 for reasons that have not transcended as the results of the autopsy are not yet available. The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation into the death, although no official information is available at this time. The agents went to the scene because they received a call, but they have not provided any details. Meanwhile, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports statements by the father of the deceased, Giuseppe Noschese, in which he accuses the authorities of having been involved in the death of his son: “They massacred him, now justice is needed”.

The disc jockey and producer, 35 years old, had been living in Ibiza for years and was a familiar face on stages in London, Paris, Barcelona and New York. His favorite genres were house and tech-house and he positioned himself as a a leading figure in the European underground scene. The record label Mood Child Art, related to Noschese, says goodbye to the musician in a statement issued on their social networks and defines him as one of those “rare souls who shared music from the heart without expecting anything in return”.

