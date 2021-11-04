Formentera tries to woo the British market with its nature and heritage

In a press release Ferrer said that during these meetings she explained “all the activities the island of Formentera has to offer as a destination that is always in balance and respectful of nature and our culture”.

During the WTM, the Minister of Tourism, Maria Reyes Maroto, met with representatives of the various islands to discuss the development of the British market, “which has very good forecasts for the 2022 season,” said Ferrer.

During the day yesterday, the Consellera for Tourism participated in a seminar in which she “had the opportunity to present the progress made especially in the preservation of natural areas” .

Although the British market is not dominant in Formentera, “this international tourism fair in London is always an opportunity for Formentera to make itself visible in this market by making available, as attractions, its environmental values,” she said.

