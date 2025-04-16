This is the favorite beach bar of Ibiza residents

On an island like Ibiza, increasingly loaded with luxury and ostentation, there are still a few small shelters for residents. This is the case of Vive Beach the beach bar that wants Ibizans to continue enjoying the island of yesteryear, the one that allowed to eat in front of the sea with the family at an affordable price affordable price.

Vive Beach is that place to stop at any time of the day. Here you can have breakfast in a quiet environment listening to the murmur of the Mediterranean. Also spend a full day between the sand and the sea renting one of its hammocksfor which you don’t need an exorbitant budget. Or take a break while you take a pleasant walk and sit down to eat as if you were at home.

A beach bar in Ibiza perfect for eating in Ibiza

It is becoming increasingly difficult to find a restaurant on the islandespecially in front of the sea, where prices are contained. Vive Beach wants to maintain an excellent service and quality in the kitchen so that everyone can enjoy eating in Ibiza in a relaxed and pleasant environment.

In this beach bar in Ibiza they take great care of their gastronomic proposal elaborating simple but very tasty dishes, always with quality products. Another of the charms of Vive Beach is that it is located in a beach with clean waters and has a wooden design that is natural and pleasant, perfect for a break from the routine and rest. Regarding prices, it must be one of the few places left on the island where a beer costs three euros and you can eat a salad for 12.

Very positive reviews from their customers

The simplicity of Vive Beach is one of the values most appreciated by its customers. “A beach bar where the mixed salad is not called ‘garden creation’ and is not charged at the price of a steak,” comments one user in her google reviewwhere the establishment has a score of 4.9 out of 5.

Customers also highlight aspects such as the friendliness and good treatment by the team (“the best waitresses in the world”, says another Google user”), the “good views” and the “good atmosphere to hang out with friends”, according to some of the more than 130 reviews of the establishment.

what can you eat at Vive Beach?

Vive Beach’s menu offers a variety of possibilities to suit all tastes. The kitchen proposes combined dishes, different hot and cold sandwiches, hamburgers, salads and light snacks for nibbling. In addition to drinks to cool off at any time of the day or relax with a glass of wine in front of the Mediterranean. And how can we forget the sangriasthe perfect accompaniment to a complete meal.

The cocktails are another of the house specialties. Sipping a mojito while chatting with friends is a temptation, but if you are more into capirinha, caipiroska or piña colada, you won’t be disappointed either. These and other proposals such as the daiquiri, the margarita or the Sex on the Beach, among others, are waiting for you to enjoy an afternoon drink or to extend the after-dinner conversation.

where is this beach bar in Ibiza?

Vive Beach is on the sand of the platgeta de sa Puntaan urban beach located between ses Figueretes and Platja d’en Bossa. An area that many take advantage of to practice aquatic activities, since it is well marked. It is a large sandy area that has become a paradise for the families of the island: children can play quietly while their parents can enjoy an unhurried after-dinner conversation. In addition, the waters are shallow, which makes it safer for swimming.

The establishment is ideal both for a full day at the beach and for making use of the hammocks and umbrellas at an affordable price (six euros per day per item), as to make a stop during a walk, since it is located near the city. Vive Beach is one of those places you always want to return to.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.