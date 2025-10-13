Effects of the DANA in Ibiza: important steps to follow if you lose power

Several individuals, businesses and households in Ibiza experienced power supply disruptions during the early hours of Monday morning, due to de DANA Alice, according to reports from those affected. Many remain without electricity. In response, Endesa has recommended that affected customers contact the electricity company to report the outage.

If possible, it is advisable to first check whether the problem is internal or related to the power line. However, during the call, the company’s representative will guide customers through the necessary steps to determine the source of the issue.

“In the final section of the line — the one that connects directly to the consumption point — customers should notify us so that we are aware of the incident. When it is a very localised issue affecting a single customer or the entrance of a building, they must contact us and we will carry out the inspection”, the same sources added.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.