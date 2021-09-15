Cuina Central Ibiza will distribute 5,500kg of food over 2 months to 69 families

The mayor of Eivissa, Rafa Ruiz, acknowledged yesterday that “it has taken a little while [18 months] for all the gears to be set in motion, but …”. But it is already underway. 69 families from Eivissa will benefit. The distribution of this food aid will last for just over two months (63 days), during which time the Consistory estimates that it will deliver 11,070 personal menus.

Two months first, then …

Each menu weighs about half a kilo, explains Reartes, so that, in total, prepared meals weighing a total of 5,535kg will be delivered during that period.

And after those two months? “Then the situation will be studied,” commented the mayor, who assured that something like this is unprecedented on the island (however, the Julián Vilás Foundation has done something similar for years by delivering daily cooked food to Caritas for the island’s homeless). Although it was first specified from Vila that this campaign would last three months and the mayor even raised that figure to four in his appearance, finally the Consistory clarified in the afternoon that the first phase will last for two months (63 days) and that it is open to the possibility that there will be a second stage.

