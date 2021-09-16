25.4 C
Balearic Islands already guaranteed 1,500 million in European funds

The president declared the opening of 1,118 social flats, with half of those expropriated going to young people. 300 million for new schools, hospital upgrades, and the construction of nine health centers

miquel-adrover
Updated:
Balearic Islands already guaranteed 1,500 million in European funds
The president spoke of European funds.

The arrival of the European funds should mean an unprecedented economic injection for the reactivation of the Balearic Islands. Yesterday the president, during her speech in the General Policy debate, referred on several occasions to the arrival of these funds, pointing out that at the moment the islands are already guaranteed 1,500 million euros.

The Govern will approve the strategic plan this September to take advantage of the European recovery funds, “a plan that, for the moment, has already secured 938.29 million euros” in various sectoral conferences, revealed the president of the Executive in Parliament yesterday. Armengol added to these 938 million the 299.5 million that will be allocated to key public infrastructure with funds from the European mechanism called REACT.

Among these investments, she highlighted 33 educational projects until 2023 worth 54 million euros. These include new primary and secondary schools and the refurbishment of existing schools. She also pointed out the creation of places for 0-3 year olds. In this section highlighted that 669 nursery places will be converted into infant education.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

