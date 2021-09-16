Balearic Islands already guaranteed 1,500 million in European funds

The Govern will approve the strategic plan this September to take advantage of the European recovery funds, “a plan that, for the moment, has already secured 938.29 million euros” in various sectoral conferences, revealed the president of the Executive in Parliament yesterday. Armengol added to these 938 million the 299.5 million that will be allocated to key public infrastructure with funds from the European mechanism called REACT.

Among these investments, she highlighted 33 educational projects until 2023 worth 54 million euros. These include new primary and secondary schools and the refurbishment of existing schools. She also pointed out the creation of places for 0-3 year olds. In this section highlighted that 669 nursery places will be converted into infant education.

