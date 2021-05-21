18.9 C
Afternoon dog walks return for volunteers at Sa Coma centre in Ibiza
A volunteer with one of the dogs in Sa Coma / J.A. RIERA

From the 27th of May, the Animal Protection Centre of Sa Coma in Ibiza, will resume animal walks in the afternoon (from 17:30 to 19:15pm), which were suspended due the pandemic. The morning schedule remains unchanged (Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to 11:30am).

Those interested in the animal walks or in require customer service, will need to request an appointment through the electronic headquarters of the Ibiza Town Hall.

Until now, such requests were made through WhatsApp. However, the Ibiza Town Hall is working on a new appointment program that will be activated in the coming days which will facilitate many procedures, expresses the consistory. Once it is up and running, both application methods will be accepted for a period of time.

