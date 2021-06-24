The 5 best rural hotels and agritourism in Ibiza

If you are planning a holiday in Ibiza and are looking for accommodation, don’t forget the possibility to discover the quieter and more natural side of the island by opting for rural tourism. Rural hotels are a highly recommended option on the island, as they allow you to relax in the heart of nature without forgoing the best wellness and restaurant services. There are many lodgings of this type, but here we give you a list of the 5 best rural hotels in Ibiza.

The small size of Ibiza allows you to make all kinds of plans in the same day. During the day you can visit the best beaches on the island and eat in one of the incredible restaurants on the coast. In the afternoon, what could be better than to explore the inland nature, which surprises visitors with its richness and provides fresh air while discovering the most beautiful spots. To sit back and relax, many choose to stay in one of the best rural hotels on the island, which not only feature rooms that look after every detail but also gastronomy services, and also wellness centres in many.

Safragell Ibiza / TRADITIONAL STYLE AMIDST NATURE AT THIS AGRITOURISM IN IBIZA.

Elegance and tranquillity are the two main characteristics of Safragell Ibiza. Located in the northern part of the island, this agrotourism is a clear reflection of the Ibizan tradition: from the architectural lines of the buildings that join it to the stone walls and traditional elements that remain intact on the estate.

The suites are spacious, equipped with all the services and comforts that guests may need for a perfect stay. The restaurant is a great surprise for food lovers, characterized by a creative and international style. It is also possible, of course, to have a cocktail with a magnificent view.

Safragell Ibiza is located in one of the most unspoilt areas of the island, in Sant Llorenç. The ideal place to make the most of your holidays in Ibiza or to celebrate a wedding or event in an incomparable setting.

Telephone: 681 21 30 69

Hotel Rural Can Curreu. A CHARMING RURAL HOTEL IN IBIZA.

Hotel Rural Can Curreu is one of the most emblematic accommodation spots in Ibiza. Located in the town of Sant Carles, in a natural setting, away from the hustle and bustle, this charming hotel of Ibizan architecture puts the comfort of their guests as their top priority.

In an original, 200 year old house, beautifully renovated rooms overlook the fields surrounding the accommodation with all the comforts to ensure total relaxation. In addition to the possibility of horse riding within nature, guests can take a dip in the swimming pool, immerse themselves in the charming spa and receive different health and wellness treatments by the professionals of the Hotel Rural Can Curreu.

The gastronomy is another of the great attractions of this rural hotel in Ibiza. At your table, you will be served a carefully selected Mediterranean cuisine with creative touches in abundance from the millenary olive tree that decorates the garden. A real temptation for the whole family and an ideal setting for weddings in Ibiza.

Telephone: 971 33 52 80

The ideal accommodation for couples in the countryside of Ibiza. AGROTOURISM SA TALAIA.

Among beautiful gardens and chill out areas, the Agroturismo Sa Talaia is one of the best options for rural tourism in Ibiza. Located in Es Puig (Sant Antoni), the accommodation is located in an old mansion converted into a hotel with luxurious suites of avant-garde design that offer comfort and intimacy in a beautiful atmosphere. A perfect choice for couples and groups.

The hotel has a swimming pool with jacuzzi, Balinese beds for relaxing and a restaurant serving Mediterranean cuisine to round off the experience. Surrounded by pine trees and Mediterranean nature, Agroturismo Sa Talaia is the location chosen by many couples to get married in Ibiza, and by many companies to celebrate their events on the island.

Telephone: 971 34 15 57

A charming rural hotel just a few minutes from Ibiza town. IMAM COMMUNICATION.

A few minutes from the city of Ibiza lies an oasis of nature and peace knows as the Hotel Rural Casa Maca. This accommodation is perfect for those who want to relax and get to know the natural charm of Ibiza without moving away from the nerve centre of the island.

Casa Maca is located in the hills of Ibiza, with impeccable views of Dalt Vila (the ancient fortress declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco). Its rooms are immersed in an architectural ensemble of Ibizan tradition, and an old mill that presides over the hotel lobby.

This rural hotel also has a pleasant swimming pool where you can enjoy Ibiza’s fine weather with your partner or family. It is impossible not to relax in this intimate rural hotel surrounded by Mediterranean species such as almond trees, carob trees, fig trees and lavender that contrast with the white.

The Casa Maca restaurant, which has become an essential meeting point in Ibiza, has large terraces and is open to the public. The gastronomy, with a global concept, is prepared with local organic ingredients (they even have their own vegetable garden and farm). Its summer nights are unforgettable, under the stars to the rhythm of ambient music.

Telephone: 971 80 68 64

A rural hotel in Ibiza to enjoy all year round. AGROTOURISM CAN PERE SORD.

Those who are looking for a rural family hotel located in the heart of nature, look no further than the Agroturismo Can Pere Sord, located in Sant Joan. The beauty of the Ibizan countryside in the north of the island surrounds the establishment, where holidays are synonymous with disconnection and happiness in Ibiza.

Pleasant walks, utilising the various hiking and cycling routes or stopping to discover the nature of Ibiza are must do plans during your stay at Can Pere Sord. This rural hotel is perfect for families, as it has a swimming pool for adults, another for children and an outdoor jacuzzi . The little ones enjoy playing in the gardens while the adults can relax among olive, almond, fig and pine trees as well as aromatic bushes which are typical of the area.

The accommodation is located in a house more than 200 years old, renovated following the popular architecture of the island. In addition to pleasant rooms and spacious common areas, Can Pere Sord has a restaurant to enjoy breakfasts, lunches and dinners with only the freshest products.

Telephone: 630 20 30 37