Hotels on Formentera are already considering increasing their rates in response to rising demand

The Formentera hoteliers have concluded a season that was “quite successful, better than predicted at beginning,” according to the employers’ president, Juanma Costa. Although May was declared null and void and the season began in mid-June, the hotel sector’s performance have been positive from that date until October.

For its part, the Petita I Mitjana Empresa (Pime, small and medium-sized enterprises) of Formentera, which concentrates on other sectors such as catering, services, rentals, and trade, believes that the 2021 season “has been strong” in the absence of its survey. If there has been a standout industry, it has been food and beverage, which has almost filled every day and, because to sports and cultural events, even closed a strong month in October.

Formentera: the plant has been closed

Almost all of the island’s hotel capacity has been depleted, except for the enterprises in La Savina, Sant Ferran, and Los Pujols, which stay open all year.

Juanma Costa, president of Formentera’s hoteliers, is pleased with the year’s results, a sentiment shared by the majority of his associates: “From July onwards, everything improved; the Spanish and Italian markets merged, and the Portuguese and Swiss markets emerged, which bodes well for the future.”

Costa believes that Formentera is currently a “top destination globally, and we are reaping the benefits and consequences of being a very good destination and well-positioned.” Indeed, he states that, based on information gathered from an Italian trip operator, “the figures for next season are very, very good, even better than those for 2019”.

He notes that this situation raises the pressure on property owners in Formentera, “which means that the average price of a stay may climb slightly.” When we factor in the attention of new markets such as the Portuguese and Swiss, he maintains, “we may be positive about the upcoming season.”