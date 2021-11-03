16.5 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, November 4, 2021
type here...

Hotels on Formentera are already considering increasing their rates in response to rising demand

The Pimef confirms the favorable season for Formentera but tempers its forecasts

Carmelo Convalia
Updated:
Hotels on Formentera are already considering increasing their rates in response to rising demand
Tourists strolling through Sant Francesc Xavier last July. | C.C.

The Formentera hoteliers have concluded a season that was “quite successful, better than predicted at beginning,” according to the employers’ president, Juanma Costa. Although May was declared null and void and the season began in mid-June, the hotel sector’s performance have been positive from that date until October.

Hotels on Formentera are already considering increasing their rates in response to rising demand
An organised excursion visits the Plaça de la Constitució this summer. C.C.

For its part, the Petita I Mitjana Empresa (Pime, small and medium-sized enterprises) of Formentera, which concentrates on other sectors such as catering, services, rentals, and trade, believes that the 2021 season “has been strong” in the absence of its survey. If there has been a standout industry, it has been food and beverage, which has almost filled every day and, because to sports and cultural events, even closed a strong month in October.

Formentera: the plant has been closed

Almost all of the island’s hotel capacity has been depleted, except for the enterprises in La Savina, Sant Ferran, and Los Pujols, which stay open all year.

Juanma Costa, president of Formentera’s hoteliers, is pleased with the year’s results, a sentiment shared by the majority of his associates: “From July onwards, everything improved; the Spanish and Italian markets merged, and the Portuguese and Swiss markets emerged, which bodes well for the future.”

Costa believes that Formentera is currently a “top destination globally, and we are reaping the benefits and consequences of being a very good destination and well-positioned.” Indeed, he states that, based on information gathered from an Italian trip operator, “the figures for next season are very, very good, even better than those for 2019”.

He notes that this situation raises the pressure on property owners in Formentera, “which means that the average price of a stay may climb slightly.” When we factor in the attention of new markets such as the Portuguese and Swiss, he maintains, “we may be positive about the upcoming season.”

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte