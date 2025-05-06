Opportunity in Ibiza: apartment with swimming pool in es Botafoc

The real estate portal Tucasa.com has for sale a apartment of 79 square meters located in one of the most sought after and prestigious areas of Ibiza, in Botafoc, next to the iconic Pacha Ibiza nightclub.

The property has a living-dining room, fitted kitchen, two bedrooms with fitted closets, one bathroom, very quiet terrace, communal pool and gardens, with surveillance. “Very safe, ideal for walks to the center of Ibiza, as it is just a few minutes walk, and where you can find all kinds of businesses, stores, restaurants and entertainment venues,” he says.

The apartment has air conditioning and is ready to move in. It is exterior and very bright. Its selling price is 440.000 euros. The square meter is 5,570 euros.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.