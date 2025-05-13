Saturday, May 17, 2025
23.3 C
Ibiza Town
type here...

Ibiza weather: rain forecast for this week

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
Ibiza weather: rain forecast for this week

The rain will return this week to Ibiza. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for this Wednesday cloudy skies and rain with a probability of 95%.

Showers will start at 6 am and will continue throughout the day, according to this forecast. In fact, weather forecasters warn that the rain will be present on the island until Thursday at noon.

Temperatures will range from a low of 14 degrees to a high of 23 degrees.

The forecast is for the sun is expected to shine again for the weekendwhen thermometers will also rise slightly to 25 highs and 16 lows.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman
Living Ibiza

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte