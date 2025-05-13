Ibiza weather: rain forecast for this week

The rain will return this week to Ibiza. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for this Wednesday cloudy skies and rain with a probability of 95%.

Showers will start at 6 am and will continue throughout the day, according to this forecast. In fact, weather forecasters warn that the rain will be present on the island until Thursday at noon.

Temperatures will range from a low of 14 degrees to a high of 23 degrees.

The forecast is for the sun is expected to shine again for the weekendwhen thermometers will also rise slightly to 25 highs and 16 lows.

