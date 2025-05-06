Ants Metalworks opens the season this Saturday

The Ants party kicks off the 2025 season at Ushuaïa Ibiza this Saturday, May 3. Under the concept Ants Metalworks, the event is presented with a renewed visual identity and an impressive production that will transform the club into a stage of industrial aesthetics, with metal structures, heavy machinery and state-of-the-art projections.

The opening party lineup includes prominent names of the electronic scene. One of the most anticipated moments will be the B2B between Green Velvet and Skepta, who will debut together in the booth. Andrea Oliva and Nic Fanciulli, a regular tandem in the Ants program and much celebrated by the audience, will also repeat their experience.

The female note will be provided by Chelina Manuhutu and Syreeta, two artists returning to the party, while Manda Moor and Sirus Hood will debut as a duo. The program is completed with the performance of Hitty, one of the revelations of the moment, and the resident Raúl Rodríguez, a regular in the Ants booth.

The party will be held every Saturday until October 4th.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.