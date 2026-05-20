Eden Ibiza Brings UK Garage Back to the Spotlight With Massive 2026 Wednesday Residency Series

Eden Ibiza is set to become the island’s home of UK Garage in summer 2026 with a huge Wednesday residency programme featuring legendary selector DJ EZ, iconic UKG brand Garage Nation and rising underground collective 23 Degrees.

Running from June through September, the series will showcase some of the biggest names across UK Garage, bass music and old-school British club culture, delivering a season-long celebration of one of the UK’s most influential electronic music genres.

Artists appearing throughout the residency include Todd Edwards, MJ Cole, Heartless Crew, Romeo & Lisa Maffia, Flava D, Majestic, Seb Zito, Bakey, G33, Main Phase, Wookie and many more.

Eden Ibiza doubles down on UK Garage for summer 2026

As Ibiza nightlife continues evolving beyond mainstream EDM and techno, UK Garage is experiencing a major resurgence across global club culture — and Eden Ibiza is positioning itself at the centre of that movement.

The legendary San Antonio venue will host three distinct Wednesday concepts throughout the 2026 season, each representing different generations and styles of UKG culture.

The programme begins in June with 23 Degrees, followed by two exclusive DJ EZ headline events before Garage Nation takes over the second half of the summer.

Together, the residency forms one of the most ambitious UK Garage showcases Ibiza has seen in years.

23 Degrees opens the season with underground UKG energy

Kicking off the Wednesday series from June 17 to July 22, 23 Degrees brings six weeks of authentic underground UK Garage sounds to Eden Ibiza.

Known for championing both classic and next-generation UKG artists, the brand has built a strong reputation around community-driven club culture and forward-thinking bass music programming.

The residency will feature performances from:

Bakey

Capo Lee

Flava D

G33

IZCO

Main Phase

MJ Cole

Jolie P

Skeptic

Yemz

Silva Snipa

Fold

ESC

Reeko

RTK Tarantino

Riria

The series will also include surprise back-to-back performances and secret guest appearances throughout the summer.

DJ EZ returns to Ibiza for two special Eden Ibiza events

One of the highlights of the season arrives with two exclusive nights curated by UK Garage icon DJ EZ on July 29 and August 26.

Widely considered one of the greatest UK Garage DJs of all time, DJ EZ remains a defining figure within British dance music culture thanks to his technical ability, deep musical knowledge and legendary marathon sets.

Each Ibiza performance will offer a different musical direction.

The July edition sees him joined by Seb Zito and The Menendez Brothers for a genre-blending night combining Garage, house and underground club sounds.

Meanwhile, the August event features Todd Edwards — one of the most influential producers in Garage history — alongside fast-rising selector G33, whose energetic sets fuse UK Bass, nostalgic edits and South London-inspired sounds.

Garage Nation makes its Ibiza debut at Eden

From August through late September, Garage Nation takes control of Wednesdays at Eden Ibiza for the first time ever.

The long-running UK clubbing brand has played a major role in bringing UK Garage from underground pirate radio culture into mainstream nightlife over the last three decades.

Following huge arena-scale events in the UK, Garage Nation now arrives in Ibiza with seven massive Wednesday parties featuring some of the most recognisable names in Garage history.

The line-ups include:

Artful Dodger

Heartless Crew

Oxide & Neutrino

Romeo & Lisa Maffia

DJ Luck & MC Neat

Wookie

Sticky

Majestic

Matt Jam Lamont

Scott Garcia

Wideboys

Pied Piper

Maxwell D

Sharky P

MC DT

Ramsey & Fen

The events are expected to combine nostalgic singalong moments, classic UKG anthems and high-energy crowd interaction across Eden’s main room.

Why UK Garage is exploding again in Ibiza

UK Garage has seen a huge revival in recent years, fuelled by younger audiences rediscovering classic British club sounds alongside the rise of UK Bass, speed garage and breakbeat-inspired electronic music.

The genre’s influence can now be heard across:

House music

Bass music

Techno edits

Mainstream festival sets

Underground club culture

Ibiza has increasingly embraced this sound evolution, with more artists incorporating Garage grooves and bass-heavy rhythms into their performances.

Eden Ibiza’s 2026 Wednesday programme reflects that growing demand while also reconnecting the island with an important part of British electronic music heritage.

Eden Ibiza remains one of San Antonio’s key nightlife venues

Located in the heart of San Antonio, Eden Ibiza continues to play a major role in Ibiza nightlife thanks to its focus on underground music, bass culture and genre-driven programming.

The club remains especially respected for its powerful VOID Incubus Gold sound system, considered one of the loudest and clearest sound systems on the island.

In 2026, Eden continues balancing Ibiza nostalgia with modern production upgrades, attracting both long-time Ibiza clubbers and younger audiences searching for authentic club experiences.

One of Ibiza’s most important UK Garage seasons in years

With DJ EZ, Garage Nation and 23 Degrees all joining forces across one summer, Eden Ibiza is delivering one of the island’s strongest UK Garage programmes in recent memory.

The residency not only celebrates the roots of British dance music culture, but also highlights how UK Garage continues evolving through new artists, new audiences and modern club sounds.

For fans of Garage, bass music and authentic UK club culture, Wednesday nights at Eden Ibiza are shaping up to become one of the essential Ibiza nightlife experiences of summer 2026.