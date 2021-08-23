26.9 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Ibiza and Formentera reduce active cases by more than 100 in just 24 hours

There is one more coronavirus patient in the hospital than there was two days before

Marta Torres Molina
Updated:
Unit for covid patients at the Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza. TONI ESCOBAR.

Ibiza and Formentera currently have 1,854 active cases of coronavirus, according to the latest pandemic data from the Balearic Ministry of Health, published yesterday. This means 109 infected less than 2 days ago, a drop of 5.55% in just one day. This figure is reached after a day in which the laboratories of the Pitiusas, both private and Microbiology Hospital Can Misses have detected 14 new cases of covid, all in Ibiza. It should be noted that this is five less, than the positives detected in Menorca in the last day, which has less population. It is also the lowest number of positives in 24 hours since July 16, almost five weeks ago. Such a small number of active cases of covid in the Pitiusas has not been reached since exactly one month ago.

The number of hospitalized patients remains almost the same as yesterday. There are a total of 66 covid patients from the Pitiusas admitted, one more than 24 hours ago, according to the Conselleria. Of these, 50 are on the ward while another 16 remain in critical units, three of them in hospitals in Mallorca. The hospitalization figures, however, must be put in quarantine, since during the weekend the Balearic Ministry of Health does not report possible deaths that may have occurred.

In addition to these 66 people who have been admitted to hospital, there are 1,788 infected who are isolated in their homes, as they are in a mild or even asymptomatic state: 1,708 on Ibiza and 80 on Formentera.

