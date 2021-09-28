Ib-Salut cannot sanction employee promoting illegal parties on Ibiza

Free time

“We have no powers to sanction employees outside the workplace in their free time,” said Gomez. The Consell de Ibiza, after submitting an assessment of the activity of detectives hired to infiltrate illegal house parties, noted that these investigators had bought tickets from this auxiliary nurse, in addition to discovering that she was promoting these events through social networks.

The Consell’s vice-president and the island director of the Fight Against Intrusion, Nahiara Cardona, said that this case was brought to the attention of IB-Salut in case they had to take any action, “given the seriousness of the case”. However, the Consell has also filed a formal complaint against this person for breach of the Balearic Government’s covid regulations, along with 28 other people identified by the detectives.