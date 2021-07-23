Cases in which the use of the mask is compulsory in Ibiza

The uproar caused earlier this week by the Govern when it announced that it planned to re-impose the use of face masks outdoors (even in the case of safe distancing), led to the decision being overturned just a few hours later, all the more so when the Congress of Deputies approved the Royal Decree-Law that regulates the non-mandatory use of masks outdoors and as long as the safety distance of one and a half metres can be maintained.

The Government has just published an Annex to the Consolidated Plan of Prevention, Containment and Coordination Measures to Deal with the Health Crisis caused by the coronavirus in which regulates the use of masks and precautionary and protective measures to curb the pandemic. These are the measures to be followed The measure of maintaining a safe interpersonal distance of at least one and a half metres between non-cohabiting persons is mandatory at all times. It is recommended that this distance be increased whenever possible, especially in enclosed spaces with insufficient ventilation or when engaging in activities associated with increased production of respiratory droplets and aerosols, such as singing, exercising or shouting. Maintaining a safe distance does not make one exempt from the obligation to take alternative physical protection measures with the use of an appropriate mask, if necessary, and respiratory label.

