Fendi’s spectacular wedding in Ibiza

Sisters Paola, Anna and Alda Fendi, Patricia Urquiola, Abel Matutes Jr., Maurizio Placuzzi and Franco Savorelli, among the attendees

Juan Suárez
Updated:
Fendi's spectacular wedding in Ibiza
The bride and groom Paola and Aram at the exit of the cathedral in Ibiza. RAQUEL DE BENITO.

The wedding of Paola Eulalia Saracino Fendi and Aram Warga Andrea Ahmed was the first great social event of the uncertain Ibiza summer. Paola, granddaughter of Paola Fendi , the grand dame of Italian fashion, and Aram gathered their respective families and a select group of guests from Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries to celebrate a two day family reunion in style.e3f3b619 80f5 4bc7 93f0 4d9ef822625e 16 9 aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Abel Matutes and his wife Linda Scaparotto, J.S.

Paola and Aram chose Ibiza, an island they know well, to bring their friends and family together on a memorable day. The event began with a welcome cocktail and dinner at the restaurant Las Dos Lunas with an excellent buffet and desserts with Italian flavors, where the bride and groom received their illustrious guests, who stayed in various luxury hotels on the island. Bianca Chu, a close friend of the bride, acted as master of ceremonies along with other friends of the couple, who dedicated their speeches and memories to them, while Grandmother Paola Fendi was celebrating her 90th birthday. An exciting double event in which the guests wore striking suits and cocktail dresses, adding a touch of good taste and great distinction to the private party.5bb46a22 e623 4d04 8bcd ba3a53f85ba8 16 9 aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Fabrizio Ferrari, Radmy and Martino Pinelli, Fe Saracino, Agostino Ferrazini, Alessandro, Nadia Casciano and Pierangelo Merati. JUAN SUÁREZ.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

