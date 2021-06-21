Fendi’s spectacular wedding in Ibiza

The wedding of Paola Eulalia Saracino Fendi and Aram Warga Andrea Ahmed was the first great social event of the uncertain Ibiza summer. Paola, granddaughter of Paola Fendi , the grand dame of Italian fashion, and Aram gathered their respective families and a select group of guests from Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries to celebrate a two day family reunion in style.

Abel Matutes and his wife Linda Scaparotto, J.S.

Paola and Aram chose Ibiza, an island they know well, to bring their friends and family together on a memorable day. The event began with a welcome cocktail and dinner at the restaurant Las Dos Lunas with an excellent buffet and desserts with Italian flavors, where the bride and groom received their illustrious guests, who stayed in various luxury hotels on the island. Bianca Chu, a close friend of the bride, acted as master of ceremonies along with other friends of the couple, who dedicated their speeches and memories to them, while Grandmother Paola Fendi was celebrating her 90th birthday. An exciting double event in which the guests wore striking suits and cocktail dresses, adding a touch of good taste and great distinction to the private party.

Fabrizio Ferrari, Radmy and Martino Pinelli, Fe Saracino, Agostino Ferrazini, Alessandro, Nadia Casciano and Pierangelo Merati. JUAN SUÁREZ.

