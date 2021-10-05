Unemployment in the Pitiusas drops by 50% compared to 2020 but remains 38% higher than 2019

Unemployment in the month of September was reduced in the Pitiusas by 5.107 people, compared to the same month of 2020, which represents 50.2% less unemployed people in Ibiza and in Formentera 41.4% less than in September 2020, according to data from the report of the economic situation of the Govern made public yesterday. Last year was marked by the economic standstill caused by the covid pandemic and that especially affected the labour market.

But the data indicate that the situation is worse than in 2019, which closed the month of September with 4,218 unemployed, so that currently unemployment in the Pitiusas stands at 38% more than the year before the pandemic.

At the head of the Balearic Islands

Ibiza leads the year-on-year decline in unemployment compared to the rest of the Balearic Islands: Mallorca recorded 33.6 less , with 40,727 people unemployed; Menorca follows, with 3,452, representing 38% less than in September 2020.

The Minister of Economic Development, Tourism and Labour, Iago Negueruela, explained at a press conference that the unemployment data for September “clearly show the strong recovery of economic activity compared to a year ago,” in the Balearic Islands as a whole.

5.107 unemployed 6 months ago The Balearic unemployment data point to an economic recovery after a year marked by the pandemic 6,9% unemployment in Ibiza Increases compared to August In September the unemployment rate has begun to increase with the end of the tourist season, especially in the service sector, hotels, restaurants and trade. 277 jobs The construction sector is reactivated Although in global terms new contracts have fallen in September in Eivissa by 20.9% compared to this month of August, with the end of the season, the construction sector has grown.

