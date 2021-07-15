26.3 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, July 16, 2021
Ibiza’s young people triple the average rate of covid

Pitiusas has detected 79 new positive cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours and now reaches 747 active cases. 15 people are hospitalised, one less than the previous day

Pablo Sanz Padilla
The vaccination of young people began on June 26 | VICENT MARÍ

The population between 16 and 29 years of age in Ibiza accounts for most of the covid infections detected in the last two weeks. To be precise, the 14-day cumulative incidence (AI) recorded yesterday for this age group stands at 1,170.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, almost triple the island’s average, which stood yesterday at 405.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, when the previous day this figure was 344.5 infections.

This jump in the 14-day infection rate is evidence of the sharp increase in the rate of virus transmission on the islands, which began on Tuesday last week when 35 cases were reported. Yesterday there were 79 positives detected in the Pitiusas by the Ibiza and Formentera Health Area.young people in ibiza triple the average incidence of covid 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Incidence in the municipalities of the Pitiüses. Conselleria de Salut

Of the positive cases detected, most were in Ibiza. In the Pitiusa Major 77 new infections were identified, while in Formentera two more infections were recorded. There were also eight medical discharges yesterday, bringing the number of active infections to 747, up from 676 the previous day.

 

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

