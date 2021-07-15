Ibiza’s young people triple the average rate of covid

This jump in the 14-day infection rate is evidence of the sharp increase in the rate of virus transmission on the islands, which began on Tuesday last week when 35 cases were reported. Yesterday there were 79 positives detected in the Pitiusas by the Ibiza and Formentera Health Area.

Incidence in the municipalities of the Pitiüses. Conselleria de Salut

Of the positive cases detected, most were in Ibiza. In the Pitiusa Major 77 new infections were identified, while in Formentera two more infections were recorded. There were also eight medical discharges yesterday, bringing the number of active infections to 747, up from 676 the previous day.